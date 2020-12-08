1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63861 08.12.2020
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de