Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the board of directors have resolved to change the Company's fiscal year end from July 31 to December 31, effective immediately. By moving the Company's reporting cycle to a calendar quarter basis in line with the operating subsidiaries of the Company, Sativa Wellness aims to reduce the time constraints and administrative expenses with having to reconcile multiple reporting periods among other related corporations. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

As a result of the year end change, the Company will now report interim financial statements for the three month period ended October 31, 2020, by the end of December 2020 and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, by the end of April 2021. Afterwards, the Company will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a December 31 year end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of March, June, September and December each year. The change in the Company's financial year end is subject to approval by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Henry Lees-Buckley

Chief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

Joseph Colliver

Chief Financial Officer

Jason Dussault

Investor Relations and Communications

