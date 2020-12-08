Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), earlier today announced a research analyst report published by Goldman Small Cap Research covering WSGF's new subsidiary, Vaycaychella (parent corporate name change pending).

WSGF management confirms that as reported by Goldman, Vaycaychella expects to report its first revenue in the current quarter, Q4 2020.

Goldman also reported and WSGF management confirms an anticipated $500,000 in revenue for 2021 resulting from Vaycaychella's current operations.

Management further indicates the potential to achieve $100 million in revenue in the first 12 months following the production launch of Vaycaychella's peer to peer (P2P) application (app) designed to connect current and prospective short-term rental property operators with investors to finance acquisition and refurbishment of short-term rental properties.

The potential $100 million outlook is based on a model where the app facilitates funding of ten thousand properties at an average of $250,000 per property.

Vaycaychella's P2P app is currently developed and undergoing an internal testing phase. Vaycaychella has begun to assemble beta users for a next phase of evaluation and testing.

Goldman has conservatively estimated Vaycaychella's potential to reach $500,000 in 2021 and up to $4 million in 2022.

Goldman plans to provide ongoing coverage.

See the full Goldman report published today:

WSGF - The Next Generation Sharing Economy Firm; Substantial Stock Gains Ahead

Goldman Small Cap Research has recently published research analyst reports on Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC), iQSTEL (IQST) and Electro Medical Technologies (EMED) among other companies. To learn more about Goldman Small Cap Research, visit https://www.goldmanresearch.com/.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

