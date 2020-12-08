

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday launched AirPods Max, a premium over-ear headphones featuring active noise cancellation and spatial audio.



AirPods Max features a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. It comes in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. The headphones are available to order starting Tuesday, December 8, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15. AirPods Max are priced at $549.



'AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. 'The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.'



AirPods Max feature battery life of up to 20 hours.



Apple also announced that its personalized fitness service Apple Fitness+, which was unveiled in September, is launching on December 14.



Apple Fitness+ plus will be available as a standalone subscription running $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It is also available to use with Family Sharing in the Apple One Premier bundle that goes for $29.95. For a limited time, Apple is giving a free 3-month trial to the Fitness+ for those buying a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later.



Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

