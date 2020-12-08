AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Kelvin Re Limited (Kelvin Re) (Guernsey).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement on 8 December 2020 that the shareholder and the board of directors of Kelvin Re have decided for strategic reasons not to underwrite any further business and will pursue a controlled exit.

Whilst AM Best does not expect Kelvin Re's rating fundamentals to deteriorate significantly, the under review with negative implications status reflects uncertainty over the company's prospective balance sheet strength and future business plans.

AM Best will conduct detailed discussions with Kelvin Re regarding its revised business plans and prospective risk-adjusted capitalisation. The ratings will be removed from under review upon the completion of AM Best's analysis.

