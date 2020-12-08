Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: 8EB1 
Berlin
08.12.20
18:55 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,003
-8,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2020
Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Enters Joint Venture With Alliance Petroleum Interests to Drill Huebinger E1 Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has entered into a joint venture with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas to drill an Austin Chalk well on the Company's Huebinger lease in South Texas. As previously announced on June 22, 2020, the Huebinger E1 well will be the Company's first well drilled on the Huebinger lease.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that the Stockdale Horizon well #1H was spudded earlier this morning and further information will be reported as it becomes available.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc.
President
Shelby D. Beattie
(403) 262-6000
info@ebyinc.com
www.nexeraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620025/Nexera-Enters-Joint-Venture-With-Alliance-Petroleum-Interests-to-Drill-Huebinger-E1-Well

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
