Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Enters Joint Venture With Alliance Petroleum Interests to Drill Huebinger E1 Well

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has entered into a joint venture with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas to drill an Austin Chalk well on the Company's Huebinger lease in South Texas. As previously announced on June 22, 2020, the Huebinger E1 well will be the Company's first well drilled on the Huebinger lease.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that the Stockdale Horizon well #1H was spudded earlier this morning and further information will be reported as it becomes available.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

