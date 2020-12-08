

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



-Earnings: -$18.8 million in Q3 vs. -$83.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. -$1.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$34.4 million or -$0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.85 per share -Revenue: $1.00 billion in Q3 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAMESTOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de