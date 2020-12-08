Technavio has been monitoring the sports coaching market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005068/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports coaching market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The sports camps and personalized training segment led the market in 2019.



The sports camps and personalized training segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors is the major trend in the market.



The increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Ellë Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are the top players in the market.



Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Ellë Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by technological integration in sports coaching. However, the expensive nature of sports coaching might challenge growth.



Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Soft Skills Training Market Global soft skills training market is segmented by end-user (corporate and academic) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented by end-user (healthcare, education, and other) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Ellë Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although technological integration in sports coaching will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of sports coaching is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports coaching market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Coaching Market is segmented as below:

Type Sports Camps And Personalized Training Recreational Camps

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports coaching market report covers the following areas:

Sports Coaching Market Size

Sports Coaching Market Trends

Sports Coaching Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Coaching Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports coaching market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Sports camps and personalized training Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreational camps Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Challenger Sports

CMT Learning Ltd.

Coach Sport LLC

Ellë Football Academy

ESM Academies

Ignite Sport UK Ltd.

School Sports Coaching

TENVIC

United States Sports Academy

US Sports Camps Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005068/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/