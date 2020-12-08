Technavio has been monitoring the sports coaching market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports coaching market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.
The sports camps and personalized training segment led the market in 2019.
The increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors is the major trend in the market.
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024.
Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Ellë Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are the top players in the market.
The market is driven by technological integration in sports coaching. However, the expensive nature of sports coaching might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Ellë Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although technological integration in sports coaching will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of sports coaching is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports coaching market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sports Coaching Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Sports Camps And Personalized Training
- Recreational Camps
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports coaching market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Coaching Market Size
- Sports Coaching Market Trends
- Sports Coaching Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing online presence of sports coaching vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Coaching Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Sports Coaching Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports coaching market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Sports camps and personalized training Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recreational camps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Challenger Sports
- CMT Learning Ltd.
- Coach Sport LLC
- Ellë Football Academy
- ESM Academies
- Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
- School Sports Coaching
- TENVIC
- United States Sports Academy
- US Sports Camps Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
