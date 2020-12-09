Etisalat Digital and dizmo, the Interface of ThingsTM, are today announcing at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai a technology partnership to strengthen offerings in the area of Connected Health@Home. On show are propositions addressing Wellness Healthy Lifestyle and Better Accessing Medical Services in the connected home.

These experiences are enabled by the dizmo interactive orchestration platform. With these propositions, dizmo is blurring the boundary between the smart home and telemedicine tools, enabling the capture of valuable lifestyle data while using your home environment as a platform to drive engagement with health data and care objectives.

To realize the vision of healthcare as an essential element of a connected home, Etisalat Digital is pleased to announce its partnership with dizmo, a unifying usability software, to orchestrate health data in meaningful ways thereby helping providers bring about positive behaviour change in their patients to better manage lifestyle associated diseases.

HealthTech enablers are considered paramount for population health as the smart, connected home moves into the mainstream as the logical place for community care.

"Health@Home is a segment currently served by apps simply connecting not meaningfully connecting," said Luigi Mantellassi, CEO of dizmo. Meaningfully connecting at the last mile means finding usefulness, driving engagement with your health data, facilitating the continuity of care, and smart living helper tools for a more healthy lifestyle.

"Etisalat Digital's healthcare unit envisions a new era in home-based healthcare as societies evolve to further empower patients in being a key decision-maker when it comes to their own health," said Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President/Government Sales, Etisalat. "Providing the necessary technology tools to healthcare organizations to extend it to their patient population to achieve this endeavour will remain the focus of Etisalat Digital in the year to come."

You can see the solution on show at the Dubai World Trade Center on the Healthcare Section Etisalat booth (1st floor, Stand Z A10 Zabeel Hall 1).

About Etisalat Digital

Etisalat Digital is the business unit of Etisalat driving digital transformation by enabling enterprises and governments become smarter through the use of the latest technologies like Cloud, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Omnichannel, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data Analytics. Etisalat Digital brings together the best industry digital experts, assets and platforms with a unique service and operating model. From its offices in UAE and KSA, Etisalat Digital provides end-to-end digital vertical propositions to enable smarter developments, education, healthcare, transportation and a smarter economy. It has a successful track record in delivering large digital projects and solutions by providing comprehensive services in consultancy, business modeling, solutions design, program management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support and operation services.

About dizmo

Dizmo is a smart front-end software platform that solves the problems of microservices integration and transforms the way we interact with data. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dizmo's vision is to enable the transition from technology-literate people to people-literate technology. Its unique patented technology concepts are used by customers worldwide in all industry segments. The core management team has well over 100 years' experience as professionals in the IT industry, across various parts of the globe and has successfully founded several start-ups. For more information, visit: www.dizmo.com.

Additional dizmo resources:

Blog: https://www.dizmo.com/blog/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dizmo

Twitter: @dizmos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dizmo.inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dizmos/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006172/en/

Contacts:

Stephane Ben Soussan, +41 52 267 88 50

media@dizmo.com