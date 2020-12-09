



SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On the 12th of December 2020, Japan's largest blockchain incubation hub, Binarystar, will host the Business Blockchain Expo following September Expo. For this Expo, Moonstake is now sponsoring the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) section and will serve as a gateway to introduce prominent DeFi projects to the Japanese market.Business Blockchain Expo is a business matching event organized by Binarystar that connects domestic and overseas blockchain operators with Japanese industry. In the "DeFi section" sponsored by Moonstake, the invited speakers are from the forefront of the defi industry such as MakerDAO, NEO Flamingo, and Zilliqa, the world's most advanced technologies and projects in DeFi. There will be a wide range of discussions on what the DeFi community expects on the Japan market from a DeFi perspective.Currently, DeFi is the hottest area in the blockchain industry. The expansion of the DeFi ecosystem has been huge. Since the beginning of this year, DeFi's total locks were US$1 billion at the end of 2019 and now growing to over $14 billion. Along with staking, which is expected to grow over the $50 billion market with the spread of Proof of Stake (PoS) where strong growth is expected.Moonstake will take the innovative technology of blockchain further by integrating service development through staking with DeFi. Starting with the sponsorship of this DeFi section for the Business Blockchain Expo, we will contribute to raising awareness of DeFi in the Japan market and creating new business opportunities.Unique point of Business Blockchain Expo 2020(1) Blockchain utilization specialists can take the stage and ask questions directlyIn this Expo. SBI R3, which is promoting the introduction of blockchain to the supply chain and financial industry in Japan, and Standard Capital, which is leading the introduction of blockchain in the real estate and digital securities fields, and blockchain in the non-financial field, will be introduced.Specialists who promote industrial reform, such as CryptoPie Co. Ltd, which provides new business development support / business improvement support will be on stage. Questions and individual consultation requests to the companies can be made directly from the viewing platform (YouTube Live), the homepage of the business blockchain Expo, or the input to the audience questionnaire directly.(2) Due to Coronavirus situation, Expo will be held via onlineAll audiences can be joined via online in consideration of safe and secure holding in the Coronavirus. Therefore, you can participate from anywhere in the country. Also, because it uses YouTube Live distribution, you can watch video again for the part that you missed during speech and control the speed.(3) Project connection support / business matching supportIn response to the expansion of DeFi in the future, Moonstake will provide the latest trends and information on DeFi projects and will support your business.In addition, Binarystar offers improvement proposals specific to the issues faced by participants and solutions that connect professional teams. You can use it as an opportunity to make your future business development more concrete.Outline of the event- Date and time: Saturday, December 12, 2020 9:00-20:00 (Japan Time)- Location: Online- Cost: Free- Registration via Peatix: https://businessblockchainexpo20201212.peatix.com/- Registration via Doorkeeper: https://blockchainexpo2020.doorkeeper.jp/events/112468List of Project on DeFi sectionAelf blockchain / Sashimiswap- Topic: DEFI - The biggest application on blockchain- Speaker: Chen Zhuling (COO)- HP: http://aelf.io- About Aelf: Aelf is an innovative open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of 'one main chain + multiple side chains' allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.Centrality- Topic: Making DeFi available to everyone- Speaker: Aaron McDonald (CEO)- HP: https://centrality.ai/- About Centrality: Centrality is the leading FinTech venture platform. It received a research grant from the New Zealand government and is working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource. In August of this year, Centrapay, a venture company from Centrality, announced the technology offering to purchase Coca-Cola products at BTC using Sylo's smart wallet.NEO Flamingo- Topic: Building the smart economy of tomorrow: DeFi and Neo3- Speaker: John Wang (NGD/Flamingo Director)- HP: https://flamingo.finance/- About NEO Flamingo: Flamingo (FLM) is a full-stack DeFi protocol, integrating cross-chain asset gateways, AMM-based swaps, synthetic stablecoins and perpetual contracts. The project aims to be a swiss army knife for the entire NEO ecosystem, as it combines the functionalities of Yearn Finance, Uniswap, Maker, Synthetix, and Ren under one roof. NEO Flamingo is delivering optimized user experiences by integrating platforms for improved liquidity, capital efficiency, and reduced investor risk.Moonstake- Topic: Accelerating connection from staking to DeFi- Speaker: Lawrence Lin (CEO)- HP: https://www.moonstake.io/- About Moonstake: Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. With the full-scale operation in August, we expanded our business and as of November, our total staking assets exceeded over $90 Million.MakerDao- Topic: MakerDAO and DAI - The Backbone of Decentralized Finance- Speaker: Kathleen Chu (Maker Foundation/Japan Community Lead)- HP: https://makerdao.com/- About MakerDao: Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token - the Dai - against the U.S. Dollar. MakerDAO is made up of a smart contract service that manages borrowing and lending, as well as two currencies: DAI and MKR to regulate the value of loans. MakerDAO is a part of the "DeFi" movement - a catch-all term for financial tools and services that don't rely on centralized parties to coordinate and control access.RockX- Topic: How to increase revenue by liquidity mining- Speaker: Alex Lam (CEO)- HP: https://www.rockx.com/- About RockX: RockX is a digital assets service platform that enables anyone to capitalize on the emerging global asset class of cryptocurrencies for the best risk-adjusted returns through mining and staking services. With our industry experience in the digital asset economy and unrivalled operational expertise in Bitcoin mining from managing large-scale Bitcoin mining farms since 2013, RockX is the smartest platform to participate in the growing digital asset economy with a secure and seamless experience.Ruby Capital- Topic: The trend of decentralised financial market: crypto asset management- Speaker: Panjun Wang (Director)- HP: https://rubycapital.sg/- About Ruby Capital: Ruby Capital Pte Ltd., is a licensed venture capital fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The team employs industrial professionals and specialists in Singapore, Japan and China. Ruby partners with BinaryStar, Infinity Blockchain Group and others from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Europe with strong connections in Finance, IT Technology, Incubators, Education and Supply Chain industries. Ruby capital invests in artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech, consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies (DLT), extended realities, quantum computing and other high-potential innovations.Zilliqa- Topic: What does DeFi mean to me- Speaker: Colin Miles (Chief Commercial Officer and Co-CEO) & Lisa JY Tan (Founder & Lead Economist)- HP: https://www.zilliqa.com/- About Zilliqa: Zilliqa is a new blockchain platform that is designed to scale in an open, permission-less distributed network securely. The core feature that makes Zilliqa scalable is sharding -dividing the network into several smaller component networks (called shards) capable of processing transactions in parallel.About MoonstakeMoonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/