

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, said it has agreed to sell a 49% stake in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG for 530 million euros.



BayWa stated that Energy Infrastructure Partners, formerly Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG, will make the investment in BayWa r.e. through a capital increase against cash contribution.



The company noted that the implementation of the capital increase and the investment is still subject to the issuance of customary regulatory clearances.



