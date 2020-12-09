

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) ends on December 9, 2020.



Generation Bio is a pre-clinical stage genetic medicines company developing non-viral gene therapies for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina.



The company is expected to select a development candidate for hemophilia A and phenylketonuria in 2021, with IND-enabling studies also expected to be initiated next year.



The company made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 12, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $19 each and the 180 day lockup period expires tomorrow.



GBIO opened the first day of trading (i.e. June 12, 2020) at $22.15 and closed at $24.69 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $17.00 and a high of $55.72.



GBIO closed Tuesday's trading at $48.85, up 1.26. But, in the after hours trading, the stock dropped 5.83% to $46.00.



