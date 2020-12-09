

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) expires tomorrow (December 9, 2020).



Foster City, California-based Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company developing novel vaccines for infectious diseases.



The lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a preclinical, 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or PCV for invasive pneumococcal disease or IPD. The submission of IND to initiate a phase I/II clinical proof-of-concept study for invasive pneumococcal disease is expected in the second half of 2021, with topline data expected in 2022.



Also in the pipeline are:



VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine designed to prevent Group A Strep infections - with the final vaccine candidate expected to be nominated in 2021.



VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine designed to treat periodontal disease - with the final vaccine candidate expected to be nominated next year.



Vaxcyte made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 12, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 per share and the 180 day lockup period is all set to expires on December 9, 2020.



PCVX opened the first day of trading on June 12 at $20.80 and closed at $26.15 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $17.80 and a high of $58.47.



PCVX closed Tuesday's trading at $32.80, up 2.63%.



