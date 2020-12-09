Patri and Growth Ignition Partner to Modernise the Business of Winning Work in the U.K.

New partnership propels innovation for bid and proposal, capture, sales, and sales operations professionals in the U.K.

SPRINGVILLE, Utah and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patri , the global leader in opportunity analytics cloud software, and Growth Ignition , the United Kingdom's fast-growing consulting, training and enabling technology firm serving pursuit, capture, and sales professionals, announced a partnership to accelerate innovation for work winning professionals in the United Kingdom.

This partnership combines Growth Ignition's award-winning pursuit, capture, and account management content and services, including the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) 2020 Vendor of the Year award-winning online proposal guide - the bid toolkit -with Patri's innovative opportunity analytics SaaS solution, Bid Score , providing companies with data and best practices to upgrade go-to-market operations, determine the best-fit opportunities to pursue, and ultimately win more business.

"The U.K. work winning market is craving innovative solutions to operate much more intelligently," shared Growth Ignition Managing Director, Jeremy Brim. "This partnership presents a unique opportunity to deliver cutting-edge processes and technology to companies in search of proven, data-backed methods to win more business and drive profitability."

Patri CEO Josh Ellars said, "This alliance is all about providing the very best in services and technology to our community of bid and proposal, capture management, sales, sales operations, and pre-sales professionals. We are here to help them operate more effectively and win more consistently."

Connect with Patri and Growth Ignition to learn more about this partnership here .

Patri also recently announced a new global advisory board and a partnership with AOC Key Solutions (KSI) to help government contractors win more business in the U.S. federal, state, and local government market that spends over $7 trillion annually. Learn more here about their new Capture and Bid Score Service.

About Patri:

Patri is a software and consulting firm based in Springville, Utah, dedicated to helping companies of all industries win more business through data-powered solutions and expert services. Patri's Bid Score is an innovative SaaS solution powering opportunity analytics, data-backed qualification, intelligent resource investments, and improved win rates for top companies in multiple countries. Patri is a Gold Sponsor of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP).

For more information, please visit https://gopatri.com .

About Growth Ignition:

Growth Ignition is a work winning consulting, training and enabling tech firm serving the U.K. market. They're on a mission to help clients maximise sustainable growth and focus their spend by joining the dots from marketing, through to initiatives in account management, capture and pursuit. Their simple step by step online process and guide for delivering winning bids - the bid toolkit - is a constant reference point for the whole team and training tool throughout the bid lifecycle.

For more information, please visit https://www.growthignition.co.uk/ .

