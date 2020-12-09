Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
WKN: 4861 ISIN: FR0010766667 Ticker-Symbol:  
Actusnews Wire
09.12.2020 | 07:42
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2021 financial reporting calendar

9 December 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2021.

Date
FY 2020 earningsMonday, January 11, 2021
FY 2020 financial reportFriday, January 29, 2021
Q1 2021 revenuesWednesday, February 10, 2021
H1 2021 revenues Wednesday, May 12, 2021
H1 2021 earningsWednesday, June 16, 2021
H1 2021 financial report Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Q3 2021 revenuesWednesday, July 21, 2021
FY 2021 revenues Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 78+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 74
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66430-vu_cp_agenda_2021_vuk.pdf

