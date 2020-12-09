In response to increasing global demand for virucidal testing services in the wake of COVID-19, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Italy (Eurofins BTP Italy) has expanded its virucidal testing capacity with the opening of a dedicated laboratory, in its Milan campus. The laboratory will carry out testing and studies on disinfectant products.

Delivered in just 3 months, the 400sqm BioSafety Level 2 laboratory is now fully complete and commissioned, all required staff and scientists were recruited and trained in parallel to allow for operations to commence as of the beginning of December 2020.

Disinfectant products have become pervasive in our daily lives as a result of COVID-19, being used much more widely and frequently than before. Demand for such products has increased significantly, as have testing requirements.The laboratory will host ISO 17025 accredited tests and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) studies to assess and demonstrate the general virucidal activity (against enveloped and/or non-enveloped viruses) of products and determine efficacy levels against Coronaviruses or Influenza.Tests are performed following international validated standards and guidance; CEN, ISO, ASTM and OECDWith 8 biohazard virucidal workstations and cell culture manipulation testing equipment, the laboratory will increase Eurofins BPT Italy's virucidal study capacity from 40 to 100 studies per month. The laboratory has been designed in such a way that will allow for expansion to double testing study capacity as and when required. It has also been designed to facilitate current COVID-19 social distancing health and safety measures.

Eurofins BPT Italy, an 18,000sqm campus in Milan, employs 350 people and provides laboratory testing and research services to the disinfectant, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Our experts have over 20 years' experience in assessing the efficacy of disinfectant products against microorganisms and viruses.

The facility is GLP certified, EN ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) accredited by the Italian drug agency, AIFA, and audited by the North American Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The new virucidal testing laboratory will allow Eurofins BPT Italy to continue supporting clients in their development and regulatory testing activities.

For further information: https://www.eurofins.com/COVID-19-virucidal-testing

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

