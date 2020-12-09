Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany

Press release, Helsinki, 9 December 2020 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received two NBS System orders from Germany in December.

One NBS System order came from a university where the system will be used for an R&D project. The project's focus is on studying the possibilities to add further assistance to the NBS system to deliver guided and individualized stimulation.

The second order is for an NBS System upgrade where the hospital's existing system will be upgraded with the latest SmartFocus nTMS features that will replace the older system platform. In addition to pre-operative mapping, the upgrade makes it possible to use the system for depression and pain therapy. In Europe, Nexstim's NBS system can be used also for therapeutic applications.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: "We are happy to announce these NBS System orders. Germany is an important market area for Nexstim and there are also several hospitals and clinics with whom we have worked to develop our technology further to help more patients."





Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

