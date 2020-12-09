Binovi Technologies Corp.: Babe Ruth League Partners With Binovi Technologies in Order to Provide Sport Vision Training to Its Youth Athletes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF)(FRA:2EYA) is proud to announce a partnership with the Babe Ruth League, one of the largest youth baseball and softball organizations in the United States, serving more than 1,000,000 players in over 11,000 leagues across the country. Through the partnership, Binovi becomes the Official Provider of Health Programming for Babe Ruth League, with a curriculum designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among its players, organizers, coaches, and umpires.

Binovi will provide Babe Ruth League with vision screening, therapeutic and performance products, and services designed to increase awareness of, and treat, vision-related deficiencies. The overall curriculum, which is created and vetted with best-in-class optometry professionals and athletes, will help players, referees, and volunteers improve key vision-related skills and overall performance on and off the field. Babe Ruth League, Inc. will also work with Binovi to recognize and correct vision-related impairments using Binovi's products. Further, for those that need increased therapeutic resources, Binovi will provide referrals through its network of trained vision care professionals across the country. "From a performance standpoint, this partnership is a natural extension of our prior baseball initiatives with such trainers as Justin Stone, the Director of Hitting for the Chicago Cubs and President of Elite Baseball Training, and with the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society," said Tania Archer, Head of Commercialization and Strategic Partnerships for Binovi. "It is only natural that we deliver our breakthrough performance technologies to children and teenage players who can benefit from our products and services from an earlier age, not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. We commend Babe Ruth League for their forward-thinking vision to incorporate vision screening and our professional network of optometrists, giving the league's players, coaches, and umpires a complimentary check-up for potential impairments." "We're proud of our relationship with Binovi to increase the health, safety, and performance of our players and volunteers through the Binovi Platform," said Steven Tellefsen, President and CEO, Babe Ruth League. "Anyone who has ever tried to hit a baseball understands the visual coordination required to do so. In addition to the performance aspects, we're excited to bring an added layer of health screening to our leagues; Binovi's resources are an important addition to our vision for Babe Ruth League moving forward, and we look forward to delivering performance gains while promoting greater vision health." Binovi products and services are already used by professional sports training centers, professional sports teams, the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society, and as a resource to increase the neuro-visual performance of professional, collegiate, and amateur players alike. "Much of our work to date has been with the highest-performing athletes in the form of professional baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer players, among many others," said Adam Cegielski, CEO of Binovi. "Working with professionals as adults helps them hone their already-impressive skills, but we believe even greater gains can be made by addressing vision issues at an earlier age. With children, there are not only performance implications to our involvement, but also general safety, health, and development implications to healthy vision. I'd be remiss if I didn't at least make reference to the fact that we are eager to help the umpires in baseball with their vision, so everybody wins in this partnership." This partnership represents a continued focus for the company on sports at the amateur/youth and professional levels. Vision health and neurovisual performance issues are often first manifested or discovered through issues on the field, and being able to address these issues at such an early state is a key factor in overall improved performance, both on the field and off.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/binovi-connect @BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Babe Ruth League, Inc.

Babe Ruth League, Inc., a non-profit, educational organization, named after one of the greatest baseball players of all time - George Herman "Babe" Ruth - has come a long way since its modest start over 70 years ago. The Babe Ruth League, Inc. programs above all, are of, by and for youth. Its mission is to make better citizens through proper supervision of regulation competitive baseball and softball in addition to promoting mental and physical development. In adopting rules, in establishing standards and in all planning, the primary consideration is what is best for the participants. For more information, please visit BabeRuthLeague.org.

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

