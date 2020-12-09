

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vistry Group plc confirmed the Group expects to deliver fiscal 2020 profit before tax at the top end of the range of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds. The Group also confirmed that it expects to have a net debt position, as at 31 December 2020, of no greater than 40 million pounds with the possibility of a modest net cash position. The number of completions scheduled for December is at a normal level.



The Group expects to carry an average net debt position in fiscal 2021, and said will target a net cash position for 31 December 2021.



The Board will consider reinstating a modest final dividend in respect of fiscal 2020.



