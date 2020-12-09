Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name GB00B01FLG62 G4S PLC The company is is given observation status because the company has reached agreement with Allied Universal Topco LLC (Allied Universal) on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 8 December 2020 . ________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.