Testing for Covid-19 enables safe travel

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The travelling industry has been severely impacted by the Corona pandemic and the restrictions in travelling. Medicover and its Diagnostic Services division is assisting the travel industry in enabling safe travelling.

In October the "Test and Fly" centre at Munich airport opened which offers the passengers to test for Covid-19. The test centre is operated by MVZ Martinsried, part of Medicover, with support from the MediCare and Munich Airport (FMG). Medicover also provides, in cooperation with Lufthansa and Centogene, fast antigen testing on certain flights between Munich and Hamburg.

Medicover will in cooperation with Viking, a leading small ship cruise line, enable safe sailing on Viking's fleet of ocean and river vessels. Medicover will equip Vikings ocean ships with RT-PCR testing equipment. The first RT-PCR laboratory has been successfully installed on board of the Viking Star, with a 930-guests capacity; in the coming months, Medicover will complete the installation of PCR laboratories on the remainder of Viking's ocean ships. Moreover, Viking guests and staff will also have access to a vast network of dedicated shoreside laboratories for its European river ships. With access to dedicated laboratories, quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests will be conducted for all guests and crew prior to embarkation and daily throughout the cruise itinerary.The initiative is part of the Viking Health & Safety Program and will enable Viking to resume operations at the highest safety and prevention standards by April 2021. For information on the Viking Health & Safety Program visit https://www.vikingcruises.co.uk/oceans/my-trip/health-and-safety/expert-health-partners.html.

"The travel industry needs to reboot, and new innovative solutions are required to ensure safety standards. Setting-up a mobile laboratory at sea has been an engineering challenge, which we welcomed. We will continue our collaborations with travel operators, as constant testing will be key to long-term prevention and health", says Benedikt von Braunmühl, COO Medicover, Diagnostic Services.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist

Head of Investor Relations

+46 703033272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2019, Medicover had revenue around €844 million and 28,800 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/testing-for-covid-19-enables-safe-travel,c3251262

The following files are available for download: