

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday amid hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news, with the U.K. starting the immunization program against the coronavirus pandemic.



Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected.



Chinese shares fell as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gave up 38.21 points, or 1.12 percent, to finish at 3,371.96, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 198.28 points, or 0.75 percent, to 26,502.84.



Consumer prices in China were down 0.5 percent year-on-year year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.5 percent increase in October.



On a monthly basis, inflation sank 0.6 percent, again missing estimates for a fall of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent slide in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices dropped an annual 1.5 percent - but that beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 2.1 percent drop a month earlier.



Japanese shares ended at a near 30-year high as upbeat machinery data and signs of progress on a U.S. stimulus package boosted hopes of a swift economic recovery. The Nikkei average climbed 350.86 points, or 1.33 percent, to 26,817.94, its highest level since April 17, 1991. The broader Topix closed 1.17 percent higher at 1,779.42.



SoftBank Group Corp shares soared 5.6 percent on a Bloomberg News report that the conglomerate was considering buying back shares to boost Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son's stake.



Machinery companies SMC Corp, Komatsu and Fanuc rallied 2-3 percent after data showed the value of core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 17.1 percent sequentially in October. That blew away expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent following the 4.4 percent drop in September.



Australian markets rose for the seventh straight session on optimism about the first coronavirus vaccine rollouts in the U.K. and fresh hopes for a stimulus deal in the U.S.



A gauge of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the fourth straight month in December to a 10-year high in a sign domestic activity will remain strong in the final quarter of 2020.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 hit a fresh nine-month high before ending up 40.80 points, or 0.61 percent, at 6,728.50. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 43.20 points, or 0.62 percent, to 6,965.40.



Miners extended recent gains, with BHP and Fortescue Metals Group rising 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively as Chinese coking coal futures hit a record high.



Fortescue said it expects strong iron ore consumption next year on solid Chinese steel demand as well as a post-Covid-19 recovery in other markets. Healius soared 7.4 percent on upbeat outlook and share buyback news.



Seoul stocks soared to close at a record high, with sentiment driven by the launch of mass vaccinations in Britain and anticipation for additional stimulus in the U.S.



The benchmark Kospi gained 54.54 points, or 2.02 percent, to close at 2,755.47.



Chipmakers, automakers and steelmakers paced the gainers after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered to set aside some deadlock factors from the relief package. Samsung Electronics climbed 3.1 percent, SK Hynix jumped 4.8 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 2.7 percent and POSCO added 2.8 percent.



New Zealand shares rose sharply to hit a record high after Australia's largest superannuation fund made a takeover bid for Infratil. Shares of the infrastructure investment firm soared 19.2 percent, while the benchmark NZX-50 index rallied 169.81 points, or 1.34 percent, to 12,889.40.



The volume of manufacturing sales in New Zealand was up an annual 3.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said in a report.



U.S. stocks edged higher overnight as positive developments on the vaccine front and hopes of a fiscal stimulus outweighed concerns about soaring Covid-19 cases and new lockdowns.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent to close at fresh record highs.



