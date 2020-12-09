IGM FX Prepares for Brexit; Will Accept Future Deposits in EUR and GBP

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In wake of the upcoming withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, online trading firm IGM FX has announced that it will allow trading with the Euro currency as well as with the Great Britain Pound, as it has done up to now.

This option will be available to all traders from the UK and its territories, as well as to citizens of all other countries across Europe and outside it. "We know these are confusing times for European and British citizens, and that's why we're looking to make life easier for them as much as we can," said IGM FX's Executive Director, Ms. Maria Stylianou. "Our partner traders from the United Kingdom have enough on their heads right now, so we're taking this measure in order to give them one less thing to worry about. It's not about going an extra mile, it's about doing what's right by the traders who put their trust in us."

Navigating economic seas with security

With Brexit scheduled for January 1st, 2021, but with no deal between the UK and the EU prospected, expert analysts predict that markets across Europe will witness volatility in the days before and after its execution. Online trading has become globally oriented, meaning it will not be able to stay unaffected by Brexit.

This is why IGM FX is already planning today for the economic reality of tomorrow. "We've been preparing for the day after Brexit for a while now, and we believe that when talking about an event with such financial outcomes, there's no such thing as being too ready," explained Ms. Stylianou and added that "IGM FX can't tell exactly how markets will react to Brexit, but we can do and are doing our best to be prepared for any development - and that's a promise to our traders." By this announcement, IGM FX declares it stays committed to all of its clients, no matter where they are geographically located.

