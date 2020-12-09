Dental Turbine Market Size Worth $172.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 16.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental turbine market size is expected to reachUSD 172.2 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in demand for restorative endodontic and cosmetic dentistry, along with growing oral health awareness are anticipated to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in dental handpieces are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Technological advancements such as superior turbine suspension are anticipated to improve veneer preparations, margin refinements, and other restorative procedures, especially the ones requiring fine adjustments. This technology enables the handpieces to operate at a speed of nearly 330,000 rpm under load, with negligible bur chattering or deflection, thereby improving the overall effectiveness of the cutting.

Key suggestions from the report:

The high-speed handpiece segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to the high adoption of these handpieces in the clinics and hospitals

The hospital segment is expected to grow at a lucrative pace over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare facilities in the emerging economies and well-established medical settings in the developed nations

North America dominated the market in 2019 due to the high adoption of air turbine handpieces in clinical practice and high demand for restorative procedures

In the Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness related to oral hygiene and increasing incidences of oral diseases in the region.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Dental Turbine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Speed (High, Low), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Offices), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-turbine-market

According to American Dental Association, 85.0% of individuals in the United States truly value dental health and consider oral health an essential aspect of overall care, thus indicating a high level of patient awareness in North America.

Market players are actively involved in the adoption of advanced technologies to strengthen their market positions and thereby increasing market competition. Furthermore, supportive initiatives from various industry stakeholders are anticipated to facilitate the process of the reopening of the dental practices post the COVID-19 lockdown and reduce the financial, material, and safety concerns. For instance, A-dec offers a range of sterilization solutions and tips on the reopening of clinics. Such initiatives are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental turbine market on the basis of end-use, speed, and region:

Dental Turbine Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

High



Low

Dental Turbine End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dental offices



Hospitals

Dental Turbine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Turbine Market:

DentalEZ

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

W&H Group

BA International

Bien Air

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd

A-dec, Inc.

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

