Edison Investment Research Limited Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR): A new direction and name for Oncology Venture 09-Dec-2020 / 08:46 GMT/BST London, UK, 9 December 2020 Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR): A new direction and name for Oncology Venture It has been approximately a year since the new leadership took the reins of the company and this time of unprecedented change is capped-off with a name change from Oncology Venture to Allarity Therapeutics. It has streamlined its operations, focused on its priority assets and recapitalised itself in preparation of the upcoming NDA for dovitinib and start of studies for Ixempra. We are providing our clinical and commercial outlook with a valuation of SEK1,029m or SEK5.18 per share. Our valuation is lower at SEK1,029m or SEK5.18 per share from SEK1,156m or SEK5.98 due to exchange rate effects and offset by increased net cash (estimated SEK20.2m from estimated SEK10.9m) following a recent offering through the company's equity facility with Global Corporate Finance (5.37m shares at SEK1.74). We have additionally rolled forward our NPVs and updated our clinical timelines. We expect the company to need DKK870m in additional capital to reach profitability in 2024, including a projected DKK90m before the end of 2020.

December 09, 2020 03:46 ET (08:46 GMT)