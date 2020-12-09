

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Wednesday, with coronavirus vaccine optimism and U.S. stimulus hopes helping underpin investor sentiment.



Investors shrugged off official data showing that German exports growth slowed more-than-expected in October.



Exports increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in October, slower than the 2.3 percent increase seen in September. Shipments were forecast to climb 1.2 percent.



At the same time, imports gained 0.3 percent, following a 0.2 percent rise in September. This was also slower than the economists' forecast of +1 percent.



The benchmark DAX climbed 148 points, or 1.1 percent, to 13,426 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



Covestro AG, a manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials, jumped 3.5 percent after raising its full-year EBITDA outlook.



BayWa AG, an operator in the agriculture, building materials and energy sectors, rose over 2 percent after it agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH to Energy Infrastructure Partners AG for 530 million euros.



Copper producer Aurubis AG dropped 1 percent despite reporting a rise in annual earnings.



