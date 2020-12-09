

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Wednesday to hit February highs, with hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news helping underpin investor sentiment.



All eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels this afternoon in a last-ditch bid to make a breakthrough in trade negotiations.



Investors shrugged off official data showing that German exports growth slowed more-than-expected in October.



Exports increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in October, slower than the 2.3 percent increase seen in September. Shipments were forecast to climb 1.2 percent.



At the same time, imports gained 0.3 percent, following a 0.2 percent rise in September. This was also slower than the economists' forecast of +1 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent to 395.48 after inching up 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



Electra Private Equity rallied 2.3 percent in London after its full-year pretax loss narrowed on a revenue basis.



Land Securities gained more than 2 percent after finalizing a new management team.



Tesco advanced 1.7 percent. The retailer said it expects to complete the $10.6 billion sale of its Asian businesses to CP Group on Dec. 18.



Transport group Stagecoach Group surged 6.7 percent after saying it has seen a 'significant recovery' of usage and commercial revenue since May lockdown.



Clariant gained 0.7 percent. The Swiss chemicals company has appointed Conrad Keijzer as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Drug maker Roche Group rose 0.6 percent. The company announced a partnership with Moderna Inc. to utilize the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in Moderna's ongoing mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials.



Alstom dropped 0.6 percent. The French manufacturer of rolling stock said it has finalized a deal to invest $7 million in Cylus, an Israel-based cybersecurity specialist.



Casino Group lost about 1 percent. The retail company said that it has launched a transaction, aiming to strengthen its liquidity until end-2023, reduce bond debt and extend its average maturity.



Covestro AG, a manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials, jumped 3.4 percent after raising its full-year EBITDA outlook.



Copper producer Aurubis AG dropped nearly 1 percent despite reporting a rise in annual earnings.



