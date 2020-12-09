Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 11:22
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 9

ISINFund NameNet AmountGross AmountCurrencyAnnouncement DateEx DateRecord DatePayment Date
NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF0.11050.1300EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.15300.1800EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.22100.2600EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.23800.2800EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009690221VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.18700.2200EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.22100.2600EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009690247VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF0.04250.0500EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0009690254VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF0.05100.0600EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF0.13600.1600EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.31450.3700EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.17000.2000EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0011376074VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.13600.1600EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.19550.2300EUR09/12/202016/12/202017/12/202023/12/2020
