VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 9
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.1105
|0.1300
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2210
|0.2600
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2380
|0.2800
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2210
|0.2600
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009690247
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0009690254
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0510
|0.0600
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3145
|0.3700
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1955
|0.2300
|EUR
|09/12/2020
|16/12/2020
|17/12/2020
|23/12/2020
