

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Natural Resources Limited said the company's 2021 plan will target capital of approximately C$3.2 billion, delivering targeted production of approximately 1,225,000 BOE/d, with growth of approximately 62,000 BOE/d from forecasted 2020 levels.



Canadian Natural's CFO, Mark Stainthorpe, said: 'In 2021, our capital program will be prudent and disciplined. Free cash flow, at US$45 WTI is targeted to be strong in 2021, between $2.0 billion - $2.5 billion after dividend requirements, with continued priority towards further strengthening the company's balance sheet.'



