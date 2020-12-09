

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Cunard, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK), has extended its pause in operations due to the ongoing travel constraints. Voyages departing on board Queen Mary 2 up to and including May 28, 2021, and on board Queen Elizabeth up to and including June 4, 2021, are now cancelled.



The company noted that guests who have had their voyage cancelled will automatically receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit. The 125% Future Cruise Credit can be used on any new booking made by the end of December 2021 and on any voyage available at the time of booking.



