

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports declined in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel declined a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.0 percent growth in September.



Imports fell 3.4 percent annually in October, after a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 5.1 billion in October.



The total trade balance registered a surplus of DKK 4.4 billion on a non-adjusted basis and a seasonally adjusted DKK 4.1 billion in October.



