

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade balance swung to a surplus in September, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 250.672 million in September versus a deficit of EUR 203.865 million in the same month last year.



Exports rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in September and imports declined 3.3 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports and imports fell by 4.4 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively, in September.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a surplus of EUR 17.184 million in September versus a deficit of EUR 236.575 million in the same month last year.



For the January to September period, exports declined 9.0 percent and imports fell 11.2 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 1.069 billion.



