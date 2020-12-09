Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
Grande West enthüllt den Masterplan: Geht es jetzt an die NASDAQ?!
09.12.2020 | 11:52
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, December 9

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Conversion Dates

The Company enables shareholders to alter their asset allocation to reflect their views of prevailing markets through the opportunity to convert between share classes every three months.

The conversion dates for 2021 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion DateDate by which elections for conversion must be received
01 February 202122 January 2021
04 May 202124 April 2021
02 August 202123 July 2021
01 November 202122 October 2021

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

