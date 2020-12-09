

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in October, as both exports and imports declined, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 896 million in October from EUR 380 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 472 million.



In September, the trade surplus was EUR 1.140 million.



Exports fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in October, after a 6.1 percent increase in September.



Imports decreased 6.8 percent annually in October, following a 0.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports decreased 2.5 percent and imports were unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de