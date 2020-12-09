The tracker maker claims its product reduces the need for motors.Grace Solar has developed a new solar tracker system. The mounting structure supplier said Chinese solar developers have been slow to adopt single-axis trackers because of high upfront costs and fears over the technology's reliability. Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co Ltd says its new Linkage Tracker System product has been wind tunnel tested for dynamic stability by consultancy RWDI. Grace Solar said it adapted its design after the tests to offer a higher damping ratio and to deploy stiffer and larger section posts and middle beams, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...