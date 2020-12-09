Screenlyy Selects Acuant to Provide its Most Comprehensive Customer Verification Solution to Date for Guest Screening

Acuant Helps Screenlyy Keep Users, Their Property, and Their Community Secure with Identity Verification Technology

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2020, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced a seamless integration of its products into Screenlyy's ID Verification Solution. Screenlyy provides ID verification and user screening to vacation rental and corporate housing owners and property managers.



Incorporating Acuant products into its application, Screenlyy further strengthens its authentication solutions for more robust customer verification checks that keep the process low friction. Screenlyy provides end-to-end guest ID verification and screening software for property managers and rental hosts, which allows the verification and assessment of guests before accepting reservations. This service helps keep the users, their property and their community safe, while also reducing the cost, time, and liability associated with potentially risky guests.

Screenlyy implemented Acuant's AssureID and FaceID, as well as various database checks, to provide a comprehensive customer verification solution that establishes trust and minimizes risk. The online process is fast, simple and secure with all personal data being encrypted. Hosts are provided with real time results that enable them to make a faster, better informed renting decision.

"Our partnership worked smoothly from the start. Acuant worked very closely with us in order to get a thorough understanding of our business goals and requirements and made sure we were provided with the products that have allowed us to achieve our business objectives," said Brett Wise, founder of Screenlyy. "We were able to do this without significant development resources and most importantly, maintain and improve a positive customer experience."

"We are excited to continue the journey with Screenlyy to ensure that they provide a safe and trusted community in the hospitality space," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "Ultimately, they share our mission of empowering trust and making that accessible to all, and they are doing this in an industry that is entirely dependent on trusting and knowing who you are letting into your home and community."

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries with automated identity verification, regulatory compliance.

