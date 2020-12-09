Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 9
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 08 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 08 December 2020 800.80 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 791.98 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
09 December 2020
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de