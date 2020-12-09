Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Potloc, Inc., the pioneer in leveraging the reach and precision of social media targeting for improving the quality, specificity and accuracy of surveys for consumer research, today announced it has closed its Series A round of funding, totaling CA$ 20M. Lead investors include France-based Cap Horn, and Canadian firms Brightspark Ventures, Desjardins Capital, EcoFuel, and Investissement Quebec. The funds will be used to further develop and expand the global reach of the Potloc solution, including the opening of the US market, where it announced the opening of a new office in New York and a country head to oversee expansion there (see accompanying announcement).

Pioneer in social media-based consumer surveys secures CA$20M in funding

Targets $80B research industry with more precise and efficient way to target hard to reach audiences

Opens US operations after early success in Europe, Canada







Potlocis a tech-enabled consumer research company that conducts survey sampling through social networks. With its sampling technology,Potloccan reach any niche audiences or geo-targeted survey respondents to provide businesses and organizations with valuable insights. Leading brands and top consulting firms worldwide leverage this sampling approach to acquire respondents, understand their consumer base, and solve strategic challenges. Headquartered in Montreal and founded in 2014,Potloc has global offices in North America and Europe. Check us out atwww.potloc.com.

