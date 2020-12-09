POINT Biopharma Announces New Board Appointments

Jonathan Ross Goodman, Gerry Hogue and Peggy Gilmour join POINT's Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing the many benefits of precision radioligand therapy to cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Ross Goodman, Gerry Hogue and Peggy Gilmour to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Goodman was the co-founder, President and CEO of publicly-traded Paladin Labs Inc (TSE:PLB), which was acquired in 2014 by Endo International Inc. (NASDAQ:ENDP) for $3.2 billion. The same day that Paladin was sold, Mr. Goodman started a second publicly-traded specialty pharmaceutical company, Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD). Mr. Goodman is a recipient of the Globe and Mail's Top 40 Under 40 award, Federation CJA's Sam Steinberg Award for entrepreneurial excellence and Koach Award for leading campaigner, UIA Federations of Canada National Young Leadership Award of Distinction, the Special Recognition Award by Brain Injury Canada, Bernard Gross Leadership Award by ORT Montreal, was appointed Honorary Chairman of the Ride to Conquer Cancer and was named Quebec Entrepreneur of the Year in the Life Sciences by the National Post and Ernst & Young.

Gerry Hogue is the founder of VieCure, an oncology EMR software platform, and presently serves as its President & CEO. Mr. Hogue has spent many years working in the field of enabling technologies for cancer care. In 1993, Mr. Hogue founded OpTx Corporation, which created the world's first oncology-specific electronic medical record and decision support system.

Peggy Gilmour is a senior finance, risk management and audit executive with a deep understanding of both US and Canadian regulatory environments. Most recently, Ms. Gilmour was Board Chair of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Toronto Chapter, and has previously held board, audit, governance & risk roles with organizations such as Metrolinx, Interac and Ontario Pension Board. A chartered accountant by training, Ms. Gilmour gained her extensive finance experience as CFO of the Operations & Technology Division within BMO Financial Group and as SVP of Finance at Aviva Insurance Canada.

"I am very pleased to welcome these highly qualified individuals to POINT's Board of Directors," says Allan Silber, Executive Chairman of POINT's board. "Their significant experience in pharmaceuticals, oncology, regulatory and audit will further accelerate POINT's success."

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is combining a portfolio of best in class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize theranostic drug development and radioligand commercialization.

Media Inquiries:

Ari Shomair

VP, Corporate Affairs

ashomair@pointbiopharma.com

(647) 812-2417

www.pointbiopharma.com