Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Announces Results of Its Annual General & Special Meeting and Its First Senior Sales Hire for The EMEA Region

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces that it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Snipp would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support, as all matters that were put before them at the Meeting were approved. Snipp is pleased to announce the re-election of Thomas J. Burgess, Sarfaraz Haji and Atul Sabharwal, to its board of directors (the "Board").

At the Meeting, shareholders appointed Davidson & Company LLP as Snipp's auditor for the ensuing year. Also, at the Meeting, in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V, Snipp obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Company's amended fixed number stock option plan (the "Option Plan").

For more information on these and other matters voted on at the Meeting, see Snipp's information circular dated October 5, 2020 that is available on Snipp's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Snipp also announces the hiring of a senior sales executive to expand our sales into Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"). Mario Invernizzi joins Snipp as VP of Sales - EMEA to support the Company's increasing growth in the region. He is a dynamic and sales-oriented entrepreneur with 25+ years of expertise in selling and building winning teams within Europe in services companies like Sybase, Microfocus, Tibco, Loyalty Lab, Stellar Loyalty and Cheetah Digital. He brings 10+ years of experience in the Consumer Engagement world and a strong knowledge of enterprise class, SaaS based businesses. Recognized as a strategic leader, with a proven ability to deliver business results in offering and implementing innovative solutions, a fan of the "Challenge Sale" methodology, Invernizzi discovered, defined, sold and supported more than 40 engagement programs in various verticals spanning from CPG, Retail, T&H and Utility. He has a strong aptitude for creating successful partnerships which will lead to a clear path for the future success of Snipp in the EMEA markets.

"We continue to stay focused on our strategy and build on our sales momentum. The growth we are witnessing over the second half of this year has given us the confidence to invest further into sales and marketing. Our Fortune 500 clients continue to provide us the opportunity to work with them in different parts of the world and given about 15% of our revenues have historically come from the EMEA region, making this investment was an obvious next step in our evolution. We look forward to sharing some of these developments as they move into contract over the next few weeks." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

The Company would also like to announce a total grant of 1,500,000 stock options to the board of directors and three officers. The options vest one-half on the grant date and one-half twelve months after the grant date. The options are to be exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per common share and expire after 5 years.

