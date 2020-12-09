La Kart People: Mother Daughter Team Author Children's Book Aimed at Instilling Values Centered on Diversity and Inclusion for Young Readers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / While 2020 will not go in the books as the best of years with many families facing uncertainties brought on by the pandemic and while racial divisions continue to tear apart the fabric of our country, two authors are taking active steps to address the latter in their new book The Sandbox.

The story follows a little girl as she makes her way to a playground and brings together the particularly important idea of recognizing what makes every child unique and precious. "Our goal in creating this book is to encourage children to read and through reading learning that inclusiveness makes us stronger and happier", said Carolyn Furlow, who raised her daughters to be proud about their African American heritage and never let anyone tell them their dreams weren't possible.

"Teaching children self-worth builds their self-esteem and also creates a child who will respect others for their difference."

The book has received praise by diversity and inclusion leaders including Dr. Robert Rodriguez, President - DRR Advisors LLC. "Even at young ages, children become aware of differences and similarities. Parents thus have the responsibility to teach them the importance of acceptance. 'The Sandbox: A Story of Inclusion and Embracing Differences' helps parents to talk to young children by showing them why they should celebrate and value diversity. It helps parents teach children to respect and value all people. This book is super valuable to all parents who want to raise children who are inclusive in their beliefs and actions," said Dr. Rodriguez.

The book is a perfect gift during the holidays as many families are having active discussions with their children on diversity and inclusion to help guide them through the times they are living. "Having open and honest conversations with children and teaching them to be inclusive is a step to changing generational attitudes towards race," said Amelia Furlow, coauthor of the book. "Each child and their experiences are different from the other regarding their age, gender, race, culture, first language, second language, appearance, personality and many other tangible and intangible factors, she concludes.

So far, the book has been portrayed on "The Tamron Hall Show," with great reviews from both the anchor and the audience as well as on other TV shows and podcast.

The Foreword for the English version of The Sandbox was written by Michael Eric Dyson, Ph.D., Professor of Sociology at Georgetown, University, and author of Tears We Cannot Stop, among other books. "Concepts at the beginning of a life can carry through a person's lifetime. That is why it is critical to address simple messages of kindness and respect on the onset of children's development," said Doctor Dyson.

The Foreword for the Spanish version of The Sandbox was written by the winner of two Emmy Awards, Ana Lilia Cruz Hollingsworth.

"Inclusion and respect for others should be a natural habit in our homes, and as parents we have an obligation to show our children the incredible richness of differences from their first years of life, and this book shares this beautiful message," points Cruz.

The Sandbox is available in Print and Digital formats. Visit https://thesandboxmeetup.com/ for all the information.

Contact:

Carolyn Furlow

Author/Educator

702-747-0048

Cfurlow1@hotmail.com

Instagram: @thesandboxmeetup

www.thesandboxmeetup.com

SOURCE: La Kart People

