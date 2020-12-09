Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV:UPI) ("UPI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its new strategic direction, as first described in its press release dated October 5, 2020, has been more fully articulated in its updated investor presentation, "Capitalizing on Our Strengths", which can be found online on its website: www.universalproptech.com.

Key Messages and Strategic Imperatives:

Strengthen trusted advisor status - As a long term service provider to many public sector and private sector property managers, UPI is uniquely positioned as an industry leader in healthy building needs.

Expanding product offerings - Acquire, license and develop innovative and synergistic PropTech solutions that meets demands of new and existing property management and developer clients.

Scale and integrate - Work with existing and new property management and developer clients to test, integrate and scale innovative product offerings.

Facilitate aggressive organic growth & share of wallet campaigns - Growth will be supported through a consultative holistic sales approach.

Scale proven products to global markets - Acquisition and development of the Distribution/Dealer Platform for PropTech technologies to reach global marketplaces.

New Technology - DELTA-X

As an initial step toward expanding our product offerings, UPI is introducing Delta-X Trust, a technology package that offers building administrators touchless facial recognition, temperature detection and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology to improve hygiene and security standards in any public, high-risk or restricted-access environment. Delta-X Trust solutions can be applied to communities, office buildings, bus stations, airports, hotels, schools, hospitals and other public places with heavy traffic, helping to achieve intelligent security management and disease prevention.

"It is exciting to leverage the solid foundation of our 40-year old HVAC/Building Controls business to bring PropTech innovation to market," stated Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive of Officer of Universal PropTech Inc. "We have a clear advantage of understanding and controlling the building systems and assets, and will deliver proven and scalable innovation to the marketplace with clear urgency."

"With the post COVID-19 realization that our real estate can make us sick, we are working with property owners to introduce both existing and new approaches to ensuring air is clean, surfaces are sanitary, airborne transmission of pathogens are limited and costs are reduced," added Hazelton.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners and operators in Canada.

UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance and other statements that are not historical fact, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 300-2957

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69849