EAG Laboratories is pleased to announce the completed installation of a ThermoFisher Scientific Themis Z Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) at our Silicon Valley facility. This next generation, ultra-high-resolution TEM is the first available in an independent laboratory in North America and is the second Themis Z owned by EAG Laboratories.

The Themis Z is a monochromated, probe-corrected TEM operated in an electron energy range of 30-300 kilovolts. Outside of its pure imaging capabilities, the microscope provides unprecedented access to physical and chemical properties for advanced materials research. With this technology, EAG scientists can provide our clients with:

Sub-atomic spatial resolution

State-of-the-art chemical analysis

Revolutionary mapping capability for a wide variety of physical material properties

Improved atomic resolution for compound semiconductors, atomic layer etching and advanced node devices

This leading edge TEM gives EAG Laboratories' clients the highest resolution and deeper insights into the materials structure of their devices, which will increase their ability to improve device performance and reduce time to market. The Themis Z complements the company's existing global microscopy services and strengthens its position as the world leader in advanced microscopy services.

EAG Laboratories is delighted to offer its clients data analysis along with the highest resolution images commercially available from a TEM. The company can now serve its clients in North America, Europe and Asia with these powerful advanced imaging capabilities coupled with its global scientific microscopy staff to solve both the routine and the most challenging materials analysis problems.

About EAG Laboratories

EAG Laboratories is the global leader in materials and engineering sciences and supports thousands of clients with 20+ locations throughout Europe, Asia, and the U.S. For more information visit eag.com. EAG Laboratories' parent company, Eurofins Scientific, is a multi-billion global leader in scientific testing services with a portfolio of over 200,000 validated analytical methods.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005022/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stuart Mitchell, Marketing Director

+1 408 530 3500

marketing@eurofinsEAG.com