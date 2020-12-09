Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Inc. Announces Positive Cash Flow

Company Achieves Rare Milestone in Cannabis Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that it is has achieved positive cash flow on an operational basis. By growing monthly revenue and decreasing expenditures, the Company has reached a notable milestone that remains rare in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

"Over the past year, we have been building momentum and positioning Leafbuyer to become cash flow positive from operations," stated Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "I am extremely proud to report that we have achieved this milestone in the month of November 2020. As we look ahead, I anticipate continued growth over the coming year as we increase recurring revenue, keep costs in check and pursue multiple acquisition opportunities."

Recent Momentum Highlights:

Leafbuyer announced that revenue grew 33% and operating expenses decreased 51% year-over-year in the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Leafbuyer described its strategy to target the new markets that legalized medical and recreational cannabis during the 2020 election.

The Company announced new Smart Technology product line, a completely unique offering for retail cannabis businesses.

The Company's collected billings increased 32% June 2020 through August 2020.

"The initiatives we instituted a year ago and the adjustments we made during the pandemic are paying off," continued Rossner. "Creating the highest-quality technologies and providing exemplary customer service are the keys to our recurring revenue model and our profitability. Even though we have achieved an important goal, there is still enormous opportunity for Leafbuyer to grow in the coming years."

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sale of its sophisticated marketing technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The solutions include loyalty programs, mobile application-based order ahead, and access to millions of cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Smart App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches numerous consumers every month.

