MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Security International Announces Its Participation in the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event (Virtual) Conference

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) (or "the Company"), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce its participation in the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event (virtual) Conference scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:40PM (EST). Please see registration link below.

Gary Medved, CEO & President of Mace® Security International, states "after a very strong 3rd quarter we're excited to present our story of growth, as well as our strategy going forward. Personal safety is on the minds of many consumers and we're extremely proud of having the #1 brand name in this space, as well as the best products in the world."

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman, added "We are excited to share the future potential of Mace® Brand as an investment opportunity. Our focus for the near term includes sharpening our on-time deliveries and landing new retailers. The awareness campaigns anchor our future growth as does our focus on providing empowerment to customers through new products and product line extensions."

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

