Orbsat Corp: Orbsat Reaches Multi-Year Milestone of Over 35,000 Satellite Enabled Messenger and Locator Beacon Units Sold Worldwide

Holiday Season Sees Increased Orders in October and Early December

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced it has achieved a number of product sales milestones, assisted by recent strength in global e-commerce holiday sales which has risen during the fourth quarter with particularly strong sales in the month of October and in early December.

Although sales generally continue to be affected by COVID-19's negative impact on customer product rentals and purchases for travel use, the Company continues to see high demand for products through its 14 global e-commerce storefronts. Orbsat, through its UK subsidiary, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), and Orbital Satcom (OSC), its US subsidiary, is one of the world's top providers of satellite-enabled messengers and emergency locator beacons from leading brands including SPOT, Garmin inReach, and Orolia Maritime, collectively selling more than 35,000 units, including approximately 5,500 devices in the current year. These devices allow users to communicate, be tracked and monitored, or request help during an emergency, even in remote locations where no other forms of communication are available. The Company has attracted customers in every country in the EU, across all 50 United States, and in total, more than 160 countries worldwide, with users living in or travelling to every continent on the planet.

"We are thankful to reach a new multi-year sales milestone in 2020 during what has been a difficult global environment due to COVID-19," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat. "Our business continues to benefit from our global reach and geographic diversification to over 160 countries, helping ensure our ability to service and support individual, corporate and governmental customers with industry-leading satellite-based connectivity solutions with worldwide coverage."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking, and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military, and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services, or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional storefronts in various geographic locations, its ability to grow and expand as intended, ability to raise additional capital to finance the Company's operations, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, the Company's ability to capitalize on its partnerships as well as other similar arrangements, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

