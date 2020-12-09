Innovative CCH Axcess Client Collaboration and TeamMate+ expert solutions recognized for helping accounting professionals and auditors realize the full benefits of digital transformation

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced that two of its innovative cloud-based expert solutions were recognized by the Business Intelligence Group with the 2020 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. CCH Axcess Client Collaboration was named a global leader in the Cloud Collaboration category and the TeamMate+ global expert solution was recognized in the Software as a Service category. Through these awards, the Business Intelligence Group sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our innovative cloud-based expert solutions," said Karen Abramson, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "By combining new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning with our deep domain expertise in tax, accounting, and audit, these expert solutions give firms and organizations the tools they need to realize the full benefits of digital transformation."

CCH Axcess Client Collaboration saves firms and their clients time when engaging, onboarding, and collaborating throughout an engagement. It provides each side with a frictionless experience for all communication, from secure source document collection to document organization and storage, to e-signatures.

TeamMate+ global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit and compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These expert solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Public Sector, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

"Wolters Kluwer is at the forefront of promoting cloud adoption, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005192/en/

Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com