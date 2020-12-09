Disclosure Search provides clients with new means to filter millions of data points across public disclosures, including those related to diversity and ESG

CGLytics, a leading global provider of governance data and analytics, announces the launch of Disclosure Search, new functionality enabling customers to quickly filter, locate, and analyze global public disclosures.

Regulators and stakeholders globally are pushing to update shareholder disclosure requirements to include additional data on areas such as ESG, executive compensation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Disclosure Search is a powerful tool to help users of the CGLytics platform effectively benchmark their programs against others to understand how companies are addressing key issues, what they are disclosing, and how it has changed over time.

The new functionality enables users to:

Quickly locate and analyze global public disclosures including those from the SEC.

Conduct deeper analysis on issues like diversity, ESG, executive compensation, and COVID-19 by incorporating public disclosure research across the Russell 3000.

Access key competitive intelligence using variables such as keywords of choice, company name, peer group, region, year, document type, index, industry, and various financial indicators. See specific disclosure excerpts with highlighted keywords in search results to quickly find and analyze relevant documentation.

Receive real time email alerts with the latest filings (e.g., peer filings, competitor filings, etc.) to be the first to know about updates from peers and competitors.

Better understand decision areas like executive compensation by reviewing disclosure narratives such as Compensation Discussion and Analysis ("CD&A") across global markets.

Add real-time context to your quantitative analysis by tracking and reviewing disclosures from peers as they are filed.

"Driven by social movements like Black Lives Matter, the climate crisis, ESG, and COVID-19, organizations are expected to work to better serve the interests of their stakeholders. There are already increasing requirements to disclose such information, both by regulators and recently by influential market infrastructures," commented Aniel Mahabier, CEO of CGLytics. "A tool like CGLytics and the Disclosure Search functionality enables companies and investors to cut through the sheer volume of data and make informed governance decisions on issues that matter most. With Disclosure Search and exclusive rights to Glass Lewis' latest executive compensation model and peer groups, customers are better equipped to prepare and engage on their governance practices."

CGLytics plans on developing the product further with new features to be released in several iterations, including custom peer grouping, the ability to extend and add new filters, such as market capitalization, and parse new types of filings, including historical filings.

In addition to offering Disclosure Search, CGLytics is the leading provider of executive equity compensation analysis for the market globally offering exclusive access to Glass Lewis' latest compensation models to give organizations greater transparency into market expectations and put forward more favorable compensation plans.

About CGLytics

CGLytics is transforming the way corporate governance decisions are made. Combining the broadest corporate governance dataset, with the most comprehensive analytics tools, CGLytics empowers corporations, investors, and professional services organizations to instantly perform a governance health check and make better informed decisions. From unique Pay for Performance analytics and peer comparison tools to board effectiveness insights, companies and investors have access to the most comprehensive source of governance information at their fingertips powering the insights required for modern governance.

