The new transparent quartz tube market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Quartz Tube Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the transparent quartz tube market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the superior properties of the transparent quartz tube," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. The high demand for transparent quartz tubes from the semiconductor industry is one of the significant factors that will trigger the growth of the global transparent quartz tube market. These factors have compelled customers to look for energy-efficient residential air purifiers. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the transparent quartz tube market size to grow by USD 360.30 million during the period 2020-2024.

Transparent Quartz Tube MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The transparent quartz tube market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.00%.

Based on the application, the lamp segment led the market in 2019. Low and mid-pressure lamps are used for disinfection, surface activation, chemical activation of process gas, and in the UV curing process which is driving their adoption among end-users.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

62% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The demand for transparent quartz tubes for electronics and electrical products will significantly drive transparent quartz tube market growth in the APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for transparent quartz tube in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The transparent quartz tube market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The transparent quartz tube market is segmented by application (Lamp, Semiconductor, Photovoltaic, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Friedrich Dimmock Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Jinzhou Taifeng Quartz Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Ohara Inc., QSIL AG, Quartz Scientific Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Valiant International Inc.

