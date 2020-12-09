Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP's Climate Change Report 2020. Hess has earned Leadership status for 12 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit that runs a global environmental disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status.

"CDP's rating recognizes our continued leadership in transparency and performance as we address climate-related risks and opportunities," said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. "Hess will continue to be guided by our values and longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world's growing need for energy while reducing our carbon footprint."

CDP scores are based upon a company's climate related governance, disclosure practices and management of risks. Ratings for the complete list of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.

In addition, Newsweek today published its second annual ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies and once again included Hess. Of the 400 companies on the 2021 list, Hess is the highest ranked oil and gas producer. The ranking is based on an analysis of 2,000 public companies by a research firm using an independent survey and publicly available key performance indicators for environmental, social and corporate governance. The complete list and methodology are available here.

For more information about sustainability at Hess, including annual Sustainability Reports, please visit www.hess.com/sustainability.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

